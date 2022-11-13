Two projects in Magnolia have been awarded Transportation Alternatives Program grants from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
The City of Magnolia will receive $356,000 to build a sidewalk along South Vine Street from West Main Street to School Street. The city’s initial application for the grant last year was rejected.
Southern Arkansas University will get $59,000 for sidewalk construction.
Grants pay for 80 percent of project costs, while grant recipients will provide 20 percent.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation awarded 56 TAP projects for approximately $15 million, and $2 million for Recreational Trails Program projects.
The Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) was reauthorized by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and provides funding for programs and projects defined as “transportation alternatives” for pedestrians, bicyclists and other non-motorized forms of transportation.
Under the TAP program, eligible projects can include construction of on-road and off-road trail facilities that include sidewalks, bicycle infrastructure, pedestrian and bicycle signals, lighting and other safety related infrastructure. Conversion of abandoned railroad corridors for pedestrian and bicycle trails is also eligible.
Other South Arkansas projects also received funding. By county, they were:
CHICOT
City of Dermott, $312,000 for downtown sidewalk improvements.
CLARK
City of Arkadelphia, $259,000 for Feaster Trail improvements.
Clark County, $500,000 for U.S. 67 sidepath.
HEMPSTEAD
Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, $393,000 for sidewalks at Historic Washington State Park.
LITTLE RIVER
City of Ashdown, $293,000 for Ellen Drive sidewalk.
OUACHITA
City of Camden, $450,000 for The Trace Extension.
SEVIER
Sevier County, $200,000 for De Queen Lake Trail.
UNION
Smackover-Norphlet School District, $96,000 for school district sidewalk improvements.
In addition, the City of Monticello received $100,000 through the Recreational Trails Program for the second phase of trails around Lake Monticello.