The Magnolia City Council on Monday unanimously passed a set of resolutions to apply for and accept a $300,000 grant from the Arkansas Economic Development Council.
The funds will be used to help maintain the Sterling Lacy Water Purification Plant in Magnolia.
According to Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann, the city did not necessarily ask for the funds, but the state is issuing them anyway as part of its coronavirus recovery efforts. The grant monies were sent to the state as part of the federal government's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Once received, the funds can only be used for local infrastructure needs, according to the mayor.
“It can be used for housing, water, or drainage,” said Vann. “We chose to use it for water. That’s why (the state) gave it to us.”
The Sterling Lacy treatment plant provides clean drinking water to about 40% of Columbia County residents. The West Greene Street facility is responsible for converting water from Lake Columbia into clean and drinkable water for most water customers in Magnolia and throughout many small municipalities and water associations in the county.
The grant funds will be used on new valves and maintenance expenses at the plant. The facility has also reduced the number of chemicals used at the water facility and in Magnolia’s local water wells, the mayor noted.
As part of the grant procedure, a public hearing was held on Monday before the Magnolia City Council voted to apply for and approve the matter. During the short hearing, no public comments were made.
When the issue went before the council during its monthly gathering, two resolutions -- one for fair housing and one for grant application itself -- completed the formalities of the funding measure.
“One hundred percent of the money will go to the Sterling Lacy plant,” the mayor said. “And we’ve got to spend it when we get it.”
FERTILIZER PRODUCT SALES
Vann also announced that the city’s wastewater department is currently selling soil enhancement contents from the 48 metric tons of
bio-solids produced in 2021 at the Magnolia Wastewater Department. The contents can be used to aid the health of farmland, according to the city leader, and is being sold at a low cost compared to commercially produced products.
“All you farmers, if you’re tired of paying those high prices for fertilizer, you might want to call Russell Thomas at the Wastewater Department,” said the mayor.
“We’ll sell you 2,500 pounds at $100. It has everything but lime.”
The city official stated that waste products are “a good supplement for fertilizer.”
To contact Magnolia Wastewater call Thomas at 870-234-1694.
In other Magnolia City Council news:
- Shannon Haire, who is running for Columbia County Assessor, spoke briefly to the Magnolia City Council. The Magnolia native currently works in the assessor’s office and is running as a Republican candidate. The current Columbia County assessor, Voyles Martin, cannot run for the office in the 2022 election cycle since she was appointed by the Columbia County Quorum Court in 2020 to fill the void left by the previous assessor, Sandra Cawyer, who resigned midway through her term to take a position with the state.
- A resolution was passed Monday to retroactively address an issue that was flagged in the 2020 legislative audit of the City of Magnolia. The issue dealt with a Christmas lighting contract from 2019 that was awarded by the Magnolia Advertising and Promotional Commission to Magnolia Alderman Steve Crowell. The current city councilman fulfilled his contract with the local board, and no criminal malfeasance took place, according to Magnolia City Attorney Mike Boyd, but the matter was flagged due to rules barring a city government official from being awarded a city contract for over $2,500 annually, without first getting approval by the Magnolia City Council.
Monday’s resolution addressed and retroactively remedied the issue, according to Boyd, and now clears up any audit issues.