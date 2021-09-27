Two funding requests from the Magnolia Arts Council are on the agenda for today’s meeting of the Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission.
The commission meets at noon at the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce on West Main Street.
The Arts Council wants $6,000 to help advertise events at its center on South Washington Street through 2022.
It also seeks $15,000 to help renovate the former Imperial Building next door that Magnolia Arts has recently acquired.
Budget for the prospective renovation is $273,000, according to a funding application that Magnolia Arts submitted to the A&P Commission.
Magnolia Arts hopes to make up the rest of the cost through donations, gifts and grants.
Magnolia Arts plans to remodel the former Imperial Antiques building into gallery space, an art room, scene shop, restrooms and lounge.
At the front of the remodeled space will be a 25-foot by 25-foot art gallery for exhibitions, installations, digital art and sales space.
A slightly larger art room will be used for artist workshops, open studio painting pallet, “Cork and Canvas” events and art classes.
A combined scene shop, storage and restroom area will be at the rear of the building.
The upstairs portion of the building will be used as a food prep and catering area for gallery openings and small private parties, and for music classes.