The juvenile driver of a pick-up truck died early Sunday near Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery on Columbia County Road 36.
Juvenile victims of fatality accidents are not identified in Arkansas State Police reports.
According to the preliminary ASP report, the juvenile was driving a 2010 model Ford F-150 east on the road, losing control and colliding with a bridge. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the yard of a residence.
The driver died at the scene. The body was released to Reed Funeral Home.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. David Fielding investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
A utility pole was damaged in the wreck and 13 Entergy customers in the Regal Row neighborhood lost service initially. Repair work on the pole made it necessary to switch off service to an additional 84 power customers.
This was Columbia County’s first vehicle fatality of 2023. Ten people died in vehicle-related accidents in 2022, and there were seven motor vehicle deaths in 2021.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports. ASP reports also omit names of passengers or drivers who are not injured, even in instances when uninjured drivers may appear to be at fault.