The Magnolia School District has released its requirement that masks be worn on campuses, buses and other school facilities due to a decline in the COVID-19 positivity rate.
“Currently, our positivity rate is below 8%. As a result, the requirement for masks to be worn by all school district employees, students, and visitors while inside any school district building, bus, van, or other vehicles is no longer in place,” the district said in a statement on Monday night.
The statement said masks have proven to reduce the number of quarantines as a result of being identified as a close contact.
“All protocols for quarantines remain in place, and those individuals not properly wearing a mask and/or those who have not received full vaccination, will be required to quarantine if identified as a close contact. We encourage you to consider continuing to wear a mask to reduce the potential of being quarantined, as well as to limit the spread of COVID-19,” the statement said.
As of Monday, there was only one COVID-19 case in the district – a student at Magnolia Middle School. There were 25 cases among students and staff at the start of the school year. On September 4, there were 3 staff and 38 student cases of COVID-19 in the district.
A year ago -- September 6, 2020 -- the Magnolia School District led the state in the number of COVID-19 cases with 26. There were nine faculty/staff cases and 17 student cases.
The district said that should the 14-day average positivity rate in Columbia County exceed 8%, the mask policy will be reinstated.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there have been 3,305 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Columbia County since a public health emergency was declared in March 2020. It is blamed for 66 deaths in Columbia County.