COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Monday.
The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,497+11
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 46+6
Total recovered – 2,393+5
Total number dead – 58
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 -- 351
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 1-1 student. 1 staff.
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.0, up from 29.9
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 576+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 8+1
Total recovered – 558+1
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.5, up from 24.3
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 925+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 25
Total recovered – 875+1
Total number dead – 25
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.8, up from 24.7
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,570+19
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 74+13
Total recovered – 2,432+6
Total number dead – 64
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.5, up from 39.3
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,215+19
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 60+14
Total recovered – 4,038+5
Total number dead – 116
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.9, up from 26.8