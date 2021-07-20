COVID-19

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Monday.

The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,497+11

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 46+6

Total recovered – 2,393+5

Total number dead – 58

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 -- 351

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 1-1 student. 1 staff.

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.0, up from 29.9

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 576+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 8+1

Total recovered – 558+1

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.5, up from 24.3

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 925+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 25

Total recovered – 875+1

Total number dead – 25

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.8, up from 24.7

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,570+19

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 74+13

Total recovered – 2,432+6

Total number dead – 64

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.5, up from 39.3

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,215+19

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 60+14

Total recovered – 4,038+5

Total number dead – 116

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.9, up from 26.8

