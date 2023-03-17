Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Friday, March 10
Latoria Rankin, 35, Magnolia, failure to appear
Taveon McDaniel, 26, Magnolia, failure to appear
Saturday, March 11
Joseph Fannin, 58, El Dorado, public intoxication, possessing an instrument of crime
Kevin Marshall Jr., 25, Magnolia, shoplifting
Cornelius Love, 23, Hope, shoplifting
Sunday, March 12
Jaysa Jackson, 19, Bismarck, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor
Hunter Phillips, 20, Texarkana, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor
Monday, March 14
Jordan White, 21, Magnolia, failure to appear
Tuesday, March 15 2023
Eduardo Garcia, 23, Los Angeles, public intoxication, criminal mischief 1st degree