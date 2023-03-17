Police

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Friday, March 10

Latoria Rankin, 35, Magnolia, failure to appear

Taveon McDaniel, 26, Magnolia, failure to appear

Saturday, March 11

Joseph Fannin, 58, El Dorado, public intoxication, possessing an instrument of crime

Kevin Marshall Jr., 25, Magnolia, shoplifting

Cornelius Love, 23, Hope, shoplifting

Sunday, March 12

Jaysa Jackson, 19, Bismarck, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor

Hunter Phillips, 20, Texarkana, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor

Monday, March 14

Jordan White, 21, Magnolia, failure to appear

Tuesday, March 15 2023

Eduardo Garcia, 23, Los Angeles, public intoxication, criminal mischief 1st degree

