Shana Farrer, 53, of Rosston died about 5:17 p.m. Thursday in a collision at the intersection of North Vine Street and U.S. 82.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Farrer was driving a 2013 model Honda Civic north on North Vine.
An eastbound 2016 International Harvester failed to stop at the intersection and collided with Farrer’s Civic.
Farrer died at the scene.
The driver of the truck was not injured and was not identified in the report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
This was the third fatal motor vehicle-related fatality in Columbia County during 2022. There were seven vehicle-related deaths in the county during 2021.
Trooper Brian Palmer investigated the fatal wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.