The Juneteenth National Independence Day becomes an official federal and state holiday on Monday.
Government offices and financial institutions will be closed. There will be no regular mail delivery.
Under the Juneteenth act, June 19 will be a “date specific” holiday with New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day and Christmas Day. Since June 19 falls on a Sunday in 2022, the official observance date will be on Monday this year.
When June 19 falls on the weekend, Columbia County government offices will close in recognition of Juneteenth either on the Friday prior to the holiday (if the day occurs on a Saturday), or the following Monday (if the holiday lands on a Sunday).
The commemorative day was installed as a federal holiday June 17, 2021, after the passage of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, and many local governments have followed since the Congressional legislation was approved.
Juneteenth is a widely regarded a symbolic day to celebrate and recognize the end of slavery in the United States. The state of Arkansas has officially observed June 19 as holiday since 2005, but the day was not added to the federal calendar until June 2021.
The origin of Juneteenth comes from the celebrations that followed announcements that Federal troops made in Galveston, TX, on June 19, 1865. It was the first word that many formerly enslaved Blacks had received about their emancipation following the end of the Civil War.