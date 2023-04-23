For former Columbia County Librarian Rhonda Rolen, libraries remain a place of wonder despite what is popular in technological trends.
“The library is magical to me because of the children that come there. It is the place where they learn to love books and this love will follow them the rest of their lives,” said Rolen, a Springhill, LA native. “It is the place where I learned to love books and I’m glad my public library grew with me. It started in a small building when I was a child, then expanded to another when I was a young adult.”
Rolen served as director of the Columbia County Library for nine years and retired in December, but is still very much involved in libraries where she lives in Shongaloo and working to organize her church library at Central Baptist Church in Springhill.
She said she has been taking her grandson Ace, 10, to libraries all his life.
“We just went yesterday to my hometown library, the Mary Mac Memorial Branch in Springhill,” she said.
Rolen said for years Ace has asked her if she wanted to come see “his” library because he found it as magical as she did. She said her love of books and library began when her mother took her to the library for the first time. She said her favorite part of Columbia County Library was the children’s section because of the discoveries children would make in the books that would take them to another world simply by turning a page.
Although there might be a section of the population who do not think libraries are as relevant as they were in the past due to continual advancements in technology, Rolen said she believes they will continue to thrive.
“The future of libraries is not something I’m worried about. Libraries have a long history, like about 5,000 years long. Yet people worry about them because of modern developments in technology like the internet, computers, and smartphones,” she said. “The internet is 40 years old, computers less than 80 years old, and smartphones have been around for about 30 years. It’s hard for me to think that any new developments will eliminate libraries instead of advancing them. I’m guessing that artificial intelligence is next on the horizon, and it has the potential to be helpful to libraries, too.”
Despite her love, passion and commitment to the Columbia County Library and the community served by the library, the amount of work created by a lack of library funding set Rolen down a path that ended with her needing to retire as she could not continue working at the pace demanded.
“There were too many obstacles in the way of elevating the library to standards I knew it should meet, and to have it offer the same services that other libraries have in nearby areas,” Rolen said. “For example, there was the condition of the building, which flooded three times. The air-conditioning was in poor shape and constantly broke down. The roof leaked the entire time I was there. There was no maintenance fund for the building. I spent my time reacting to problems when I needed to be able to be more proactive to other things.”
An example of a step Rolen could have been working, instead of constantly filling in the wholes of coverage left by a lack of funding, would be more opportunities to write grants. Next, the library and the rest of the world faced COVID and all the uncertainty it brought with it, she explained. She said she faced dealing with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act preparation alone and this meant other things that needed to be done in the library would get put off.
Short staffing of the library caused things to be pushed off often and for it often to be difficult to take a lunch to get needed work done.
“After that came the CARES Act proposals, one of which had to be written in two weeks, which happened to be the two weeks before Summer Reading started. Then after all that work, I had to do another proposal very quickly, then suddenly the money was no longer available,” she said. “That situation, plus keeping up with the CARES Act funding paperwork requirements was extremely stressful. Finally, costs for materials kept going up and the library’s funds did not. I just got worn out.”
A lack of time as a librarian leaves Rolen with a main regret.
“My one regret about Columbia County Library is there was no time to write a grant to digitize the microfilm,” she said. “With staff cuts, budget cuts, and the building issues, it became more difficult to have time to focus on this.”
Rolen said the people of Columbia County are going to have to decide what kind of library they want and figure out what they are willing to do to make that happen.
People in the county need to support the library for many reasons, but two stand out to Rolen most, she said.
One reason is that the library maintains a genealogy collection unique to Columbia County, she said.
“While at the library, I made sure the materials were in a cataloged collection in their own department, and people came from all over to use them. Yes, a lot of books are online now, but not everything.”
Phones can give people access to the library’s app, but they can’t replace a friendly, knowledgeable local clerk to assist you.
Rolen said the most important reason to support the Columbia County Library is that all children need to have a good library in their community.
“If people tell me that they have a library card but don’t use it, I tell them the very fact that one is in their possession tells others that literacy is important, most especially for children,” she said.
“I also tell people if they don’t read, they are no better off than someone who can’t read. Children need the library more than anyone. It is a place where they can find books and services, especially for them, and have a children’s librarian teach them at an early age a love for reading.”
Despite not being at the library every day, she still loves the staff who remain there and visits when she is in town. She said she also enjoys answering questions from library patrons while there, but she is enjoying having time to herself and to work in her church library at her own pace.
Becky Verschage, lead cataloguer, who has been working at the Columbia County Library for the past 18 years described Rolen as “awesome.”
“She actually told me to go to this website to get (Association of Library Collections and Technical Services) certification,” Verschage said. “It was the hardest thing in the world to not tell her I was doing it until I was finished but when I told her she said I had given her the greatest gift. She said there had to be something going on because it enhanced my skills in catalog certification, and she knew something was up because the records had started to get better.”
Becca Ellington, front desk clerk, who also worked under Rolen, said she loved the way the director had done business at the library and the way she showed such kindness to each of the staff and library patrons.
“And I think it’s wonderful she empowered you to excel Becca,” Ellington said Thursday at the library front desk. “It’s a joy to work around other women who are so talented.”
So, if you happen to head on over to the Columbia County Library one day, you might just run into Rolen. If you don’t, she might be back in Springhill, doing her librarian duties. This time, at her own pace and with as many breaks as she would like and sometimes working from her favorite recliner.
“I’ve also been working at my church library organizing the archival materials we have,” she said. “We just finished the church’s 100th anniversary, during which as part of the centennial committee, I wrote a 25-page history of the church and created a Facebook page that contained pictures and other materials that I scanned from the library’s archives. The scanning was quite a job and then when it was done, all the material needed to be organized, cataloged, and put in archival boxes. I did the same thing we were doing with the genealogy collection while at Columbia County Library.”