Governor Asa Hutchinson has appointed several South Arkansas residents to state boards and commissions.
South Arkansas appointments:
Bruce Maloch, Magnolia, to the State Employee Health Benefit Advisory Commission. Serves at the pleasure Governor. New board, per Act 114 of the Fiscal Session 2022.
Dr. Lenora Newsome, Smackover, to the Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy. Term expires on June 30, 2028. Reappointment.
Paul Brent, Lewisville, to the Board of Directors of Red River Levee District No. 1. Term expires on May 10, 2027. Reappointment.
Danny Smith, Buckner, to the Board of Directors of Red River Levee District No. 1. Term expires on May 10, 2027. Reappointment.
Gerald Whistle, Texarkana, to the Board of Directors of Red River Levee District No. 1. Term expires on May 10, 2027. Reappointment.
Kim Tran, El Dorado, to the Board of Directors of the Division of Science and
Technology of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2023. Replaces Howard Beatty.
Dr. Rodney Griffin, Magnolia, to the Arkansas State Medical Board. Term expires on December 31, 2026. Reappointment.
Amber Overholser, Taylor, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Seven. Term expires on March 22, 2026. Replaces Yulonda Sims.
Daniel Heflin, Rison, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Eight. Term expires on March 22, 2026. Reappointment.
Caleb Plyler, Hope, to the Arkansas Beef Council. Term expires on March 30, 2025. Reappointment.
Jacob Appleberry, McGehee, to the Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Promotion Board. Term expires on June 30, 2024. Reappointment.
Brad Graham, Portland, to the Arkansas Catfish Promotion Board. Term expires on June 30, 2024. Reappointment.
John Freeman, Dumas, to the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board. Term expires on June 30, 2023. Reappointment.
Dr. Ben Johnson, El Dorado, to the State Review Committee for Historic Preservation. Term expires on June 30, 2025. Replaces Dr. Rodney Harris.
Professor Vernita Morgan, El Dorado, to the State Review Committee for Historic Preservation. Term expires on June 30, 2026. Reappointment.
Angela Keith, Magnolia, to the Electronic Recording Commission. Term expires on September 1, 2025. Replaces Cheryl Wilson.
Amanda Andrews, El Dorado, to the Advisory Board of the Arkansas Center for School Safety of the Criminal Justice Institute. Term expires on August 3, 2025. New board, per Act 648 of 2021.
Gene Hamaker, Junction City, to the Union County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 11. Term expires on December 31, 2022. Replaces Ross Burton.
magnoliareporter.com encourages South Arkansas residents to apply for appointments to Arkansas state boards and commissions. CLICK HERE for more information about the application process.