Long-time drug abuser Daniel Scott Wilson did not receive the “mercy,” he asked for in Judge David Talley’s 13th Circuit Court.
Wilson, who has been in and out of jail for years due to drug charges, received two years at the Arkansas Court of Correction and his previous suspended imposition of sentencing was revoked.
Before the sentence was handed down, Wilson asked the judge for mercy. He said his father had passed on as well as his wife and he had struggles that made him go back to drugs.
“Give me one more chance and I’ll show you,” he said. “I will be able to change regardless. I will be different.”
Talley told Wilson he should be thankful for his mother as she had never given up on him throughout his unlawful behavior.
“There are a couple of things to be said here. Murder and rape are not the only things that are crimes,” Talley said. “Over the years, you have had six felonies. You are absolutely right when you said the person you have harmed the most is you. You are your own worst enemy.”
As for Wilson’s mother, Talley told her how great her love must be for her son and complimented her on not giving up on him.
“You are the only hope he has,” Talley said. “I’m not talking you out of loving him, because you are the only hope he has.
“There are those times when people can’t ignore the temptations in life, but we have reached a point that he has taken the love of his mother for granted and he has absolutely no respect for the law or this court.”
According to a probable cause affidavit, on January 27, 2021, Columbia County Deputy Akari Alexander observed a tan truck traveling west on Highway 98 in McNeil, when he noticed bar lights on in the grill of the truck overpowering his headlights.
Alexander turned on his emergency lights to stop the vehicle. When that did not work, he initiated his siren. Once stopped, Alexander found the driver to be Wilson and while waiting on Central Dispatch to run the license, noticed he had an active warrant with Arkansas Board of Parole and Probation, to which he was an absconder, and that he had a search waiver on file.
Alexander asked Wilson if there were any weapons in the vehicle and was told by Wilson there were only pocket knives. He again asked him if there was anything in the vehicle he needed to know about.
Wilson told Alexander and other deputies that he was not feeling well. Alexander asked him if he needed an ambulance and he said no and asked if he could put his hood over his head because he was cold.
While the deputy was putting the hood over Wilson’s jacket over his head, he asked again if there was anything in the truck because Wilson kept interrupting the search.
Wilson told them there was a pipe and some dope under a pair of coveralls, upon which a dog lay in the truck.
Alexander searched the coveralls but found nothing and Alexander said he must have left it at home. Alexander then went back to the truck and searched where he saw Wilson fumbling around and found a glass pipe behind the passenger seat and blue pouch which had three bags in it, two clear and one yellow to which all had crystal substance in it.
Once the items were found, Wilson asked if he could call someone to come and pick up the dog.
When he was in court on April 21, members of an in-patient rehabilitation business were there and told the judge they were willing to take him to rehabilitation as an alternative to prison. Talley thanked them for their time but said that Wilson needed to go to the substance abuse program in prison before his sentence was up.
Talley said he recommended Wilson go into a program like the one in Texarkana immediately upon being released from prison.