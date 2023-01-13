COVID-19

COVID-19 cases were up in Union County, but declined in four other South Arkansas counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,654

Total Active Cases: 82. Down nine since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,468

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,490

Total Active Cases: 9. Down one since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,450

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,718

Total Active Cases: 17. Down three since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,655

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,672

Total Active Cases: 38. Down one since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,513

Total Deaths: 121. Last death recorded December 20.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,094

Total Active Cases: 32. Up six since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,858

Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 20.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 990,958

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 532, down 41 since Wednesday.

Recovered cases: 972,051

Deaths: 12,743.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 353. Down 14 since Wednesday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 49. Down eight since Wednesday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 20. Down five since Wednesday.

