Aaron Allen Zigler pleaded no contest to manslaughter in Ashley McEachern Waller’s death, receiving 10 years’ suspended imposition of sentence in Columbia County Circuit Court.
In SIS, usually the defendant is placed on probation. If the defendant violates probation and faces revocation, the judge may order any sentence within the full range of punishment for the crime convicted. If the defendant successfully completes probation, no sentence is ordered.
According to the Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Rainwater, on November 24, 2021, Zigler, now 48, delayed contacting emergency services when Waller needed these services.
Waller, 36, and Zigler were a couple at the time of her death. The probable cause affidavit for the incident said that Waller was unresponsive when police and the Columbia County Ambulance Service arrived at 7l5 W. Monroe in Magnolia. They lifted her body and placed it on the stretcher.
According to the affidavit, Zigler made a series of strange statements at the scene, reported by one officer as the following:
"This is a weird situation, there are no drugs, this is just weird. She is a survivor and she has been telling me what she needs to do to survive. She had been tripping, not tripping, just tripping out, she has been talking to counselors, then she started explaining to me how she had had a heart attack, and then she started trying to show me, and I was like, no don't show me how it works, they taught her a bunch of stuff how to raise and lower the heart rate. I don't know, but I told her not to show me that, she showed me, and then she had a rough morning, and she has had a rough last two days. She is a bit bigger than me, so usually she roughs me up.”
Asked by an officer at the scene how Waller had received her bruises, Zigler responded that Waller was trying to show officers where her parents abused her. Zigler went on to say that while Waller was in rehab, they conditioned her to fall into walls. Zigler said that he had just gotten out of an abusive relationship. The affidavit also quotes Zigler saying that Waller “does this weird thing with her breathing that aspirates her bruises.”
Roxanne McEachern and Billy McEachern, parents of Ashley Waller, were in court to see what kind of verdict Zigler would receive. They both believe Zigler’s failure to call for an ambulance led to their daughter’s death, her mother said in the hallway after Zigler’s appearance.
In court, Billy McEachern couldn’t disguise his anger about the sentence and left the courtroom instead of making a victim statement to Zigler. However, Roxanne McEachern wanted to tell Zigler what her life is like now without her daughter.
“I am taking care of her two children now, every day I take care of her two children,” she said. “I hope God can take your soul because I’m trying to forgive you.”
“So, I hope you have a great day and a great life, but she won’t,” she said, breaking down into tears and returning to her seat.
Zigler appeared to somewhat confused about what was happening in the courtroom. Asked by Circuit Court Judge David Talley whether he signed his plea, he answered, “If you say so.”
Zigler has been warned by his attorney, David Price, not have any contact with Waller’s family, even speaking to them at Walmart or sending them a condolence card. Any contact will be a violation of his probation, Judge Talley explained to Roxanne McEachern.
“I know nothing I can say is going to help and nothing that I could have done that is going to help as far as the family goes,” Talley said. “But based on the law that is probably sufficient for the plea and he has been in jail long enough, even I gave him as long as I could put him in.”
Price said his client has some learning disabilities and has been beaten up several times while he was serving time in the Columbia County jail.
“He was denied medical treatment after that and that is a shame that that happened in the United States of America, much less in Columbia County,” Price said. “He also was adamant he was not guilty.”
Roxanne McEachern said it’s so difficult to be a parent to her grandson and granddaughter and to not have her daughter there to be their mother. It is also frustrating to have not had a trial where Zigler would have to tell about that night and the morning when her daughter was pronounced dead.
“It’s just I didn’t hear what he decided to actually do to my daughter -- we were told he hit her head on the kitchen counter,” she said. “In one report we read it said she hit her head at 12:30 a.m. and he didn’t call for help until 7 a.m. How could that not be murder? He allowed her to lay there and die.”
Price said he understands Waller’s parents feeling that there was no justice for their daughter.
“Everybody feels like they have never got enough justice when they are a victim,” Price said. “I’ve been the victim of a battery and a household burglary and it’s terrible and I get it, but the statue is the statue and with compassion I think we did as good as we could with this case.”
Price called the case both “sad and tragic.”