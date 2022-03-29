Showers and thunderstorms will increase mainly near and northwest of the Interstate 30 corridor of northeastern Texas, southeastern Oklahoma, and southwestern Arkansas toward the pre-dawn hours Wednesday morning.
Showers and thunderstorms will become widespread across the area during the day Wednesday with strong to severe thunderstorms likely.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said damaging thunderstorm wind gusts will be the main threat with large hail and isolated tornadoes also a possibility before the storms move east of the region Wednesday evening.