As of October 26, Columbia County has collected $15,911,926.01, according to Tax Collector Rachel Waller.
Waller stated in an email to magnoliareporter.com on October 26 that this is 93 percent of the original charge of $17,260,872.43.
This includes personal property, real estate, and producing minerals payable in 2022.
Taxes are delinquent after October 17, and a 10 percent penalty is assessed after that date. If real estate taxes become two years delinquent they will be certified to the State of Arkansas and can only be redeemed through the Commissioner of State Lands.
The COSL office is located at 109 State Capitol Building, Little Rock, AR 72201, phone (501) 324-9422 or fax (501) 324-9421. Visit the website at COSL.org.
For more information, call the tax collector's office at (870) 234-4171.