Columbia County lawmen are searching for Micah Keppers, 27, who fled after apparently fighting with a Magnolia police office on Thursday afternoon.
The search is centered around the intersection of Calhoun Road and U.S. 79 South.
Keppers is described as a white male of medium build and with brown hair.
He was wearing a denim shirt and blue jeans.
People with information about Keppers, or people who have seen someone matching that description, may call the Columbia County Central Dispatch office at 870-234-5655.
Law enforcement officers said Keppers first fled into the woods at the southeast corner of the intersection, but he may be anywhere in the vicinity.
The officer was not injured.