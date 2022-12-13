An arrest has been made in the Saturday, November 12 shooting death of Demontray Hall, 32.
Hall, of Shreveport, was found shot to death shortly before midnight in a yard in the 600 block of Smith Street in Magnolia.
The Magnolia Police Department said in a statement that investigators came up with enough information to secure an arrest warrant for Rico Jermaine Rose, 32, of Magnolia.
The U.S. Marshal’s Office took Rose into custody on Monday at an address on Union Street in Magnolia. He is being held in jail with no bond and is awaiting his first court appearance.
Police said that the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the homicide may call Magnolia police at 870-234-2323.
Rose has a local criminal record going back more than a decade. Most recently, on April 4, Rose received a sentence of three years in prison that was suspended for seven years.
In that case, Rose entered a negotiated plea of guilt on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. The vehicle Rose was driving was stopped by Magnolia Police on November 9, 2021 for an expired tag.
A search of the vehicle turned up a bag of marijuana, a weighing scale and grinder, and 58 pills of what was later identified as Ecstasy.
Rose’s suspended sentence included credit for 150 days spent in jail.
Previous arrests included instances of aggravated assault and possession of meth, cocaine or heroin.
At the time of Rose's November address, he listed an address in the 700 block of East McNeil Street. The house is within a block of where the fatal shooting happened.