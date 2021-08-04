COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Tuesday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,618+15. Month ago: 2,426. Year ago: 207.
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 90+2. Month ago: 29. Year ago: 38.
Total recovered – 2,469+13. Month ago: 2,340. Year ago: 162.
Total number dead – 59. Month ago: 57 deaths. Year ago: 7 deaths.
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 358
SAU total active cases – 1-1 students. 2 staff.
SAU current number in quarantine – 21+1
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 31.1, up from 31.0
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 11.9, up from 11.7
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 620+8
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 41+9
Total recovered – 568
Total number dead – 10
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.8, down from 24.9
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 6.3
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 980+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 35
Total recovered – 919+4
Total number dead – 26
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.2, up from 26.1
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 11.6
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,754+15
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 124-4
Total recovered – 2,565+19
Total number dead – 65
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 41.0, up from 40.9
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 10.5
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,419+26
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 152+7
Total recovered – 4,149+19
Total number dead – 117
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.9, no change
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 9.5
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,105, down from 1,124
Current COVID-19 positive patients – 211
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 81, up from 77
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 43
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Bossier – 16,014 total cases. 317 deaths.
Webster – 4,725 total cases. 116 deaths.
Claiborne – 1,579 total cases. 56 deaths.
Union – 2,823 total cases. 85 deaths