Tornadoes killed a mother and child, and injured 16 people on Tuesday night as a storm system swept through the Ark-La-Tex.
Yoshiko A. Smith, 30, and her son, Nikolus Little, 8, died when their home was destroyed in the Four Forks community southwest of Shreveport.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport dispatched teams to survey three separate tornado tracks.
A strong cold front moved through the region on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Severe thunderstorms developed along the front and in the warm sector ahead of the front.
There were numerous tornado warnings issued during the event with at least three confirmed tornadoes.
Tornado 1
Panola and Harrison counties, TX.
Rating: EF2
Estimated peak wind: 115 mph
Path length /statute/: 9.1611 miles
Path width /maximum/: 460.0 yards
No fatalities or injuries.
The tornado started about 3:38 p.m. 13 miles southwest of Waskom, TX and ended at 3:52 p.m. 4 miles south-southwest of Waskom.
The tornado initially touched down in a forested area in Panola County off County Road 3123. Approximately 200 softwood trees were snapped and uprooted across an area around 460 yards wide. The tornado damage swath narrowed as it continued to do roof damage to a single-family home off of CR 312 and CR 2123.
The tornado continued to snap and uproot trees as it crossed FM 31 and into Harrison County. The tornado then crossed Old Town Road and FM 451 as it continued to uproot trees and down large branches. The tornado paralleled CR 1214 and finally crossed FM 9 and hit a two-story home, removing large portions of the roof before it lifted shortly after.
Tornado 2
Southwest Caddo Parish, LA.
Rating: EF2
Estimated peak wind: 130 mph
Path length /statute/: 3.5349 miles
Path width /maximum/: 700 yards
Fatalities: 2
Injuries: 2
The tornado started at 4:36 p.m. 6 miles west-northwest of Keachi and ended about 4:41 p.m. 6 miles north-northwest of Keachi near the Four Forks community.
A strong thunderstorm began moving into far southwest Caddo Parish during the afternoon hours just to the northwest of Keachi. A tornado quickly developed shortly after crossing into Caddo Parish, first producing minor damage with winds of 80 mph on Johns Road just to the south of Keatchie-Marshall Road. As the tornado crossed Keatchie-Marshall Road it quickly began to strengthen, producing damage to a number of hardwood and softwood trees.
The tornado continued its northeast track through Rita and Laurie Ann streets, causing more damage to trees and minor damage to homes along this path.
The tornado approached a number of manufactured homes as it moved near and across Pecan Road, producing EF2 damage with winds estimated at 130 mph. The first home struck by the tornado was a single wide mobile home, causing complete destruction of the unit. The tornado caused similar damage to three more single-wide homes on Pecan Road as it moved toward Lareta Street. Two additional single wide mobile homes were then completely destroyed on both sides of Pecan Road just south of Lareta.
As the tornado crossed Lareta Sreet it lifted a double wide manufactured home and tossed it to the north and east with Smith and her son inside. The woman was thrown an estimated 200 yards where she was found on Paula Road. The boy was thrown by the tornado an estimated 500-600 yards to the north.
In addition to the two fatalities, two other individuals were injured on Pecan Road as the tornado moved through. Once the tornado reached Paula Road, it continued to move to the northeast, producing additional tree damage to the west of Four Forks Road before crossing Highway 169 just south of Small Road where the tornado lifted.
Tornado 3
Union Parish, LA
Rating: EF3
Estimated peak wind: 140 mph
Path length /statute/: 9.13 miles
Path width /maximum/: 500 yards
Injuries: 14
The tornado started at 8:23 p.m. four miles west of Farmerville and ended at 8:34 p.m. six miles north-northeast of Farmerville.
The tornado began in the Bayou D'Arbonne Lake area, touching down initially along Spring Lake Road.
Tracking northeast, in this area the tornado uprooted and snapped many hardwood and softwood trees. Trees falling on homes produced areas of structural damage.
The tornado then briefly moved over the lake before crossing Highway 2 where several residences were heavily damaged and a few shops and outbuildings destroyed.
The most heavily-damaged structure, warranting a 130 mph peak wind speed estimate, was a two-story residence which had its roof and much of the second story removed or destroyed. Here there were also two non-critical injuries.
The tornado tracked over a small portion of the lake again before coming ashore and moving across Corney Creek Drive and Dozier Road. Several residences were damaged by falling trees, although one cabin was largely destroyed due to what seemed to be a combination of falling trees and wind forcing.
The tornado then tracked over a nearly 2-mile span where the survey team had no access, although a tornado debris signature on radar gives confidence the circulation remained on the ground. The tornado had grown to a width of approximately 500 yards by the time it next crossed Denton road where a multitude of EF2 damage indicators were found and four residences were heavily damage or destroyed. One double wide mobile home here was thrown and completely destroyed and five injuries were reported at this location. There was also a single wide mobile home thrown and destroyed, although no injuries were known to the survey team. Two residences in this location also suffered damage to roofs and some walls. Additionally, at this location there was extreme tree damage with at least a few trees exhibiting some debarking.
Significant tree damage continued to the northeast as the tornado crossed Highway 15 and moved across Camp Road.
The most significant damage associated with this tornado occurred in the Camp Road area as the 400- to 500-yard wide tornado struck an apartment complex and an adjacent mobile home park. in this mobile home park area, seven of the nine single wide mobile homes were thrown and completely destroyed.
It is estimated that the strongest core of the tornadic winds only clipped the south end of the apartment complex, but one building in this area had a large portion of its roof and some exterior walls removed. This damage warranted the peak 140 mph EF3 rating of the tornado with widespread mid to strong EF2 damage occurring throughout this area.
The survey team received a confirmation of 14 total injuries, two critical, associated with the entire tornado, although the details of which injuries occurred in association with which structures in the camp road area are not currently known to the survey team.
From here the tornado went across another nearly two-mile gap through the woods and inaccessible to the survey team, although the team did confirm heavy EF2-level tree damage did continue well into the woods east of Camp Road. The tornado had weakened a good deal when it crossed the Feazel Road after traversing the wooded area. Here there was only EF1-level structural and tree damage. The tornado ultimately tracked another mile or so, doing only EF0 damage before lifting altogether in the vicinity of Sweet Lily Road.