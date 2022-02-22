A complex weather forecast exists for the Magnolia area through the weekend.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will be possible today, mainly over portions of extreme Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas, and possibly Northwest Louisiana.
An upper level disturbance is ejecting northeast across the area ahead of a cold front.
Magnolia will enjoy unseasonably warm temperatures near 75 today, but highs through the rest of the week will be in the upper 40s.
Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms can not be ruled out over this area today, with damaging winds and hail the main threats.
Areas of rain will increase Wednesday morning across portions of extreme Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and adjacent sections of Southwest Arkansas. There is a potential for the rain possibly changing over to light freezing rain over Northern and Western McCurtain County, OK. Some light icing accumulations will be possible there, mainly on elevated objects such as bridges, trees, and power lines.
Any potential freezing rain should diminish Wednesday night as temperatures climb back above freezing, although periods of showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will continue to develop Wednesday night and Thursday over Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Arkansas, before spreading across the remainder of the region Thursday night as colder air begins to spill back southeast with the departure of the cold front.
A brief changeover to light freezing rain is possible Thursday night over much of East Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Arkansas as the precipitation ends, with little if any ice accumulations expected.
Areas of rain should increase over the region Saturday, and could again transition over to a light wintry mix Saturday night before diminishing, mainly over Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Arkansas.
Arkansas counties along and north of a line from Clarksville to Russellville to Heber Springs to Walnut Ridge are under a winter storm watch from Wednesday morning to Thursday afternoon.
North Arkansas can expect ice accumulations between one tenth to one quarter inch with locally higher amounts up to one half inch possible.
Some light sleet and snow accumulations up to an inch are also possible.