The Columbia County Quorum Court finance committee members voted to recommend a $50,000 base salary for deputies which increases by rank in a special meeting held noon Monday at the courthouse.
This is only a recommendation and must be approved by the entire Quorum Court before it is official.
“I brought up this because the situation has changed and it constitutes an emergency situation we need to address,” said Justice of the Peace 5 Jeremy Langley, Chair of the Finance Committee. “I’m committed to fighting for a cost of living adjustment for all county employees at budget time, but we will have to do that in the budget.”
What made the meeting emergent was that since Magnolia Police Officers pay raise officers now make $50,000 salary, Columbia County Sheriff Leroy Martin has lost four officers, Langley said. “One to Magnolia, one to Arkansas State Police, one to the City of Taylor and one for retirement,” Langley said.
Monday’s courtroom consisted of other Justice of Peace members, elected officials and mostly Sheriff’s deputies and even some of their family members who came to support them. Martin addressed the committee with emotion.
“These ladies and gentlemen come in and put their lives on the line every day. I think every job in the county is significant, even the people who wipe down the walls are significant, but we are putting our lives on the line,” Martin said.
Addressing the issue to be able to recruit officers before changes happen in Columbia County such as the unknown impact of lithium is important, he said.
“We want to make sure we are getting the best,” Martin said. “You get what you pay for. You get what you pay for.”
Langley began the meeting with facts he thought everyone needed to know to understand the need for the raises.
“Back in January or February, the Quorum Court expressed its desire to wait until the 2024 budget to address across the board salary adjustments for all county employees,” Langley said. “I intend to honor that decision. However, extenuating circumstances have necessitated the discussion of salary increases for deputy sheriffs for the remainder of the 2023 budget year.”
Langley continued his statement, giving examples of what is going on with officer salaries around the area.
“About one month ago, the City of Magnolia raised their starting pay for police officers to $50,000. It is my understanding that after a one-year probationary period, the officers are bumped to $52,000,” he said. “The City of El Dorado is offering similar wages to their officers, according to an officer I spoke with last week who recently went to El Dorado.”
Justice of the Peace District 4 Penny Cook said she understood that it had been years since the Sheriff’s Office had been fully staffed. She said she had seen on the news that others faced the same problem.
“I understand this is a nation-wide problem,” Cook said from the audience.
Justice of the Peace District 1 Annette Pate mentioned that when people are getting ready to leave a job, they don’t automatically tell their employer. It was Pate’s proposal to bring the salaries up for the deputies not to the $48,000 proposed salary, but to the $50,000, meaning all other higher ranked individuals would automatically make more as well.
“I’m in favor of doing this for these people,” Pate, a finance committee member, said. “Why not bring them up to $50,000?”
Langley quickly replied.
“There is no reason we can’t,” he said.
Cook did ask Langley and the committee why the meeting was held as such an emergency.
“It’s going to be three weeks before we can do it. We could have just done all this by email,” Cook said.
“Not legally,” Langley replied, referring to Freedom of Information laws that dictate meetings of governmental bodies must be conducted in public.
Near the end of the meeting, Langley pointed out the way he thought about salaries in the county.
“I may think differently than other people, but I think everyone that works for the sheriff should make less than he does,” he said.
One of Martin’s appeals to the finance committee during his comments was an example of one of the toughest realities of his job and something he expects members of the quorum court or even other elected officials, would not want to do.
“On this past Friday, I had to tell young people their father was not coming home. Which one of y’all is going to come out and say that to a young son or daughter about their parents not coming home? If you want to, we will call you and let you come out.”