The Columbia County Quorum Court passed numerous measures Monday as part of its regular monthly meeting. They included the following:
-- A funding measure was passed to replace two air conditioning units at the Columbia County Detention Center. In total, $16,353 was transferred from within county insurance budgets and into a machinery and equipment fund to pay for the project.
-- A resolution was passed designating Southwest Arkansas Planning and Development District, Inc. as the grant administrator for an Arkansas Community and Economic Development Grant. The county has received a $300,000 grant to replace the roof of the Columbia County Library.
-- The county’s funded it's portion of a joint rescue truck purchase with the City of Magnolia. In total, $88,862 of public safety aid grant funds were spent on the project -- which represented roughly half of the cost of the new emergency vehicle.
The truck, which is staffed 24 hours per day by the Magnolia Fire Department, is used in automobile extractions and accidents.
-- Darrell Chatelain was re-appointed to the Columbia County Rural Development Authority for another five-year term. The RDA is the governing board, made up of five commissioners, that oversees the maintenance and administration of Lake Columbia.