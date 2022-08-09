The deadline is noon Wednesday for candidates seeking municipal positions in Columbia County.
Filing of independent candidates for city offices is at the Columbia County Clerk’s Office in the Boundary Street Annex.
All mayoral and town council positions in Emerson, McNeil, Taylor and Waldo will be on the November 8 ballot, along with Magnolia mayor, city attorney, city clerk and four of the city’s eight council positions.
The current list of filers:
EMERSON
Mayor – Linda Mullins, 305 N. Elm.
Alderman, Position 1 – Donna Bilbray, 113 E. Main.
Alderman, Position 3 – Milly Lindsey, 406 Stevens.
MAGNOLIA
Mayor – Parnell Vann, 172 Memorial Park Drive.
Alderman, Ward 1, Position 2 – David Sisson, 118 Chinquepin.
Alderman, Ward 2, Position 2 – Tia Wesson, 632 Kennedy Drive.
Alderman, Ward 3, Position 2 – Steve Nipper, 1020 Honeysuckle.
Alderman, Ward 4, Position 2 – Beau Pettit, 407 Engler.
McNEIL
Mayor – Dana Burchfield-Harris, 400 N. Oak. Henry Warren, 459 Eads.
Alderman, Position 1 – Emily Vaughn Wilson, 804 Olive. Athalia Dismuke, 303 Broadway.
Alderman, Position 2 – Brenda A. Kelley, 453 Eads.
Alderman, Position 3 – Virginia Warren, 105 Elm.
Alderman, Position 4 – Pamela J. Vaughn, 803 Olive.
Alderman, Position 5 – Shirley Hunter, 401 S. 5th.
TAYLOR
Mayor – Clifford Page, 210 W. Pine.
Aldeman, Ward 1, Position 1 – William Mark Smith, 601 Knight.
Alderman, Ward 1, Position 2 -- Johnny Haynes, 509 Cleveland.
WALDO
Mayor – Juan A. Minniefield, 407 N. Washington.
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS WATER DISTRICT
Cliff Sanders.
Candidates are reminded that they may submit announcements of candidacy to magnoliareporter.com for free publication. The deadline for emailing announcements to the website is 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 10. Email announcements to news@magnoliareporter.com .