The Magnolia City Council on Monday discussed and approved multiple motions. They include the following items:
MFD BABY BOX INSTALLATION
The Magnolia City Council unanimously granted approval for the Magnolia Rotary Club to install a safe-haven baby box at the Magnolia Fire Department station at 206 N. Jackson in Magnolia.
By law, a new mother can surrender her newborn child to local authorities (police, fire, or hospital) if under 30 days old, with no questions asked or legal consequences.
According to Magnolia Rotary Club representative Whitney Peterson, the baby box will be installed at the wall at Magnolia Fire Department, and contain an exterior door and an interior door.
“This would give her some anonymity,” said Peterson.
The box will also contain a series of silent alarms to alert on-duty personnel when a baby is placed inside the hospital-grade bassinet. The exterior door would also lock when the mother closed it to protect the child.
Once the fire authorities find a child, they will take the baby to Magnolia Regional Medical Center and place it in Arkansas Department of Human Services custody for 30 days. After that period, the child will be placed for adoption.
Peterson said Monday that, while the situation sounds like it may never happen or the box may never be used, she noted that a child was surrendered in Conway a month ago, and the child survived.
Magnolia Rotary Club, as well as other local nonprofits, according to Peterson, will foot the bill for any installation costs of the baby box. She also noted that Hannah Pregnancy Center in El Dorado has already installed a box at its local fire department, and the city pays around $1,000 per year or less for maintenance and alarm fees on the box.
With the approval from the Council on Monday, the project will now move forward in Magnolia.
WATER MAIN LINE PROJECT
The Magnolia City Council on Monday unanimously approved a $2.1 million bid to begin work on the second phase of a major main water line replacement project in the city.
The winning bidder was RBIS Construction LLC of Texarkana, Texas. The firm also won the bid for the first phase of the project, which began in 2020, and was just recently completed. The bid was recommended by civil engineer Andy Franks, of A.L. Engineering.
The project is being funded wholly from federal grant funds sent via the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, according to Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann. The funds contain federal limitations on how and where the monies can be spent, but local water infrastructure is one of the areas allowed.
“The city is out no money on this project,” said the mayor.
Once finished, the water line project will see almost all of Magnolia's metallic water mains replaced with new, non-corrosive lines.
“With the completion of this second phase, approximately 75% of the cast iron water lines in town will be removed,” said Franks.
The winning bid was on the project was roughly $800,000 under the nearest competitor, according to the engineer. The other two bids submitted came from White River Contractors of Fayetteville for $2.9 million, and Pulley Construction of Bossier City, La., for $3.5 million.
Work on the second phase is expected to begin soon and will last a year, according to Franks. There are no plans right now a phase three of the project, according to the mayor.
CITY TRUCK PURCHASE
On Monday, the Magnolia City Council granted Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann permission to move forward with the purchase of a new Ram pickup truck that can be used to fill at least one void in the local city vehicle fleet.
Since the 2022 budget was approved in December, three city vehicles have been sidelined. According to the mayor, a Magnolia Wastewater Department and a Magnolia Police Department truck have been taken out of the fleet due to motor issues, while a Magnolia Animal Control truck has been shut down due to a computer issue.
After previously being informed that, due to supply chain shortages, no new vehicles would even be available for purchase, Vann was able to track down one 2021 model Ram truck for sale from Landers Dodge for $26,373.
“We’re down three vehicles right now,” he said. “The city general fund has not bought a vehicle in a number of years. The money is there.”
According to the mayor, the time to buy a vehicle is now. After shopping around both Ford and Dodge dealers, he was told previously that no new trucks would be available from either brand for two years, and that once the stock does return, each vehicle will be $8,000 more than they are now.
“I’m not real sure just yet what to do with the new vehicle, but I feel better having it,” Vann added. “Because, sadly, they’re about to price us out of the market.”
The new truck can be used to fill one of the three downed vehicles. According to the mayor, the sidelined wastewater truck and MPD trucks both have around 100,000 miles, while the animal control truck has 97,000 miles on it.
Typically, the city purchases two new vehicles per year, but, in 2021, an additional Dodge Durango was purchased for the Magnolia Police Department. The move was done to stay ahead of potential vehicle shortages.
STREET DEPARTMENT EQUIPMENT SALE
Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann on Monday was granted permission retroactively, as well as going forward, to sell certain city-owned equipment at public auction. The move comes after the city on February 19 sold numerous items of Magnolia Street Department equipment that the mayor deemed “obsolete” at Nutt Auction Company.
The items sold included two large Kubota tractors, one a 2012 model and one a 2016 model, two Ford tractors at least 13 years old, two bush-hogs, and a trailer.
Vann said he did not advertise the sale of the items before going to auction, but he stated Monday that he offered them for sale locally to potential buyers, and one item sold at auction for $11,0000 more, and another sold for $15,000 more than the offers. After fees, the city received approximately $73,000 for the equipment sales, according to the mayor.
“My job is to do good business and make the city money,” said Vann. “The city had a good day.”
The funds from the auction will go directly back into the Magnolia Street Department budget, according to the city official.
Monday’s authorization also gives the mayor permission to perform the same sales practices going forward. Magnolia City Attorney Michael Boyd said the mayor is authorized to perform the sales anyway, but the motion was passed for any future audit purposes. The lawyer also noted that the auction house will typically handle all advertising of its sale items, but the city can advertise when it plans to utilize any auction house.
A&P COMMISSION APPOINTMENTS
Magnolia City Councilmen James Jefferson and Steve Nipper were appointed to sit on the Magnolia A&P Commission for the year 2022. The city board is funded by local hotel tax monies and is used to help generate tourism and visitors to Magnolia via grant proposals. Two sitting city aldermen are allowed on the board each year.