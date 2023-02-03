New cases of COVID-19 were down in Columbia and Union counties Thursday, and up in Ouachita County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county region of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,715
Total Active Cases: 31. Down three since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,579
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,494
Total Active Cases: 4. No change since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,459
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,747
Total Active Cases: 17. Up one since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,684
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,724
Total Active Cases: 25. Up two since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,574
Total Deaths: 125. Last death recorded February 1.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,184
Total Active Cases: 50. Down five since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,928
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 997,101
Number of new cases reported in last 24 hours: 214. Up 85 since Wednesday.
Recovered cases: 980,690
Deaths: 12,875. Up 10 since Wednesday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 201. Down seven since Wednesday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 45. Down three since Wednesday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 20. Down one since Wednesday.