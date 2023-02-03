COVID

New cases of COVID-19 were down in Columbia and Union counties Thursday, and up in Ouachita County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county region of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,715

Total Active Cases: 31. Down three since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,579

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,494

Total Active Cases: 4. No change since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,459

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,747

Total Active Cases: 17. Up one since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,684

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,724

Total Active Cases: 25. Up two since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,574

Total Deaths: 125. Last death recorded February 1.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,184

Total Active Cases: 50. Down five since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,928

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 997,101

Number of new cases reported in last 24 hours: 214. Up 85 since Wednesday.

Recovered cases: 980,690

Deaths: 12,875. Up 10 since Wednesday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 201. Down seven since Wednesday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 45. Down three since Wednesday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 20. Down one since Wednesday.

