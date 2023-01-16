Active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County were down 14 on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,659
Total Active Cases: 62. Down 14 since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,493
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November `8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,490
Total Active Cases: 8. No change since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,451
Total Deaths: 30. No change since Saturday.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,723
Total Active Cases: 17. Up one since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,660
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,679
Total Active Cases: 37. Down two since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,521
Total Deaths: 121. Last death recorded December 20.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,098
Total Active Cases: 35. No change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,859
Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 20.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 991,814
Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 129. Down 195 since Saturday.
Recovered cases: 973,256
Deaths: 12,759. No change since Saturday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 312. Down seven since Saturday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 58. Down one since Saturday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 13. Down four since Saturday.