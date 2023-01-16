COVID

Active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County were down 14 on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,659

Total Active Cases: 62. Down 14 since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,493

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November `8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,490

Total Active Cases: 8. No change since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,451

Total Deaths: 30. No change since Saturday.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,723

Total Active Cases: 17. Up one since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,660

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,679

Total Active Cases: 37. Down two since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,521

Total Deaths: 121. Last death recorded December 20.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,098

Total Active Cases: 35. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,859

Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 20.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 991,814

Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 129. Down 195 since Saturday.

Recovered cases: 973,256

Deaths: 12,759. No change since Saturday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 312. Down seven since Saturday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 58. Down one since Saturday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 13. Down four since Saturday.

