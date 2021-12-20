A couple with Columbia County ties died Sunday morning in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 59 south of Carthage, TX.
Hunter Ray Wilkes, 21, of Minden, LA and his wife, Alexis Grace Wilkes, 21, were killed as a result of the collision about 9:54 a.m.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said that truck towing a trailer, driven by Jerry Galloway, 79, of Fort Smith, was traveling north on U.S. 59 in the left lane. An SUV driven by Hunter Wilkes was traveling west on the loop exit ramp. He attempted to turn left onto U.S. 59. The SUV entered the intersection and was struck by the truck.
The Wilkes were taken to UT Health Carthage, where they died. A 2-month-old infant in the Wilkes vehicle was taken to the same hospital, and was reported in stable condition.
Galloway was also in stable condition.
Mrs. Wilkes was the former Alexis Grace Nolte. She was a 2018 graduate of Taylor High School and the daughter of Alan Nolte. Alan Nolte is the franchisee and financial advisor at Ameriprise Financial in Magnolia.