The number of active COVID-19 cases was unchanged in Columbia County on Tuesday, but was up slightly in Lafayette, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,735

Total Active Cases: 36. No change since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,594

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,498

Total Active Cases: 6. Up one since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,461

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,749

Total Active Cases: 12. Up one since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,691

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,736

Total Active Cases: 27. Up two since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,584

Total Deaths: 125. Last death recorded February 1.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,197

Total Active Cases: 50. Up two since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,941

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 998,334

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 364, up 275 since Monday.

Recovered cases: 982,084

Deaths: 12,896. Up five since Monday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 181. Down nine since Monday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 33. Up one since Monday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 14. Up two since Monday.

