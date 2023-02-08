The number of active COVID-19 cases was unchanged in Columbia County on Tuesday, but was up slightly in Lafayette, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,735
Total Active Cases: 36. No change since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,594
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,498
Total Active Cases: 6. Up one since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,461
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,749
Total Active Cases: 12. Up one since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,691
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,736
Total Active Cases: 27. Up two since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,584
Total Deaths: 125. Last death recorded February 1.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,197
Total Active Cases: 50. Up two since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,941
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 998,334
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 364, up 275 since Monday.
Recovered cases: 982,084
Deaths: 12,896. Up five since Monday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 181. Down nine since Monday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 33. Up one since Monday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 14. Up two since Monday.