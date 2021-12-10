All of Columbia, Calhoun, and Union counties are 100 percent in "moderate drought" status, as of the United States Drought Monitor report and map issued December 9.
A cold front that will pass through the region on Friday night may alleviate some of the drought conditions. CLICK HERE for more information about the storm system.
Almost all of Miller County is in "severe drought" status, with a small area classified as "moderate drought."
Most of Lafayette County is in "moderate drought" status, with a very small area in "severe drought" status.
Almost all of Hempstead County is in "severe drought" status, with a very small area classified as "moderate drought."
The majority of Nevada County is in "severe drought" status, with a small area in "moderate drought."
Almost all of Ouachita County is in "moderate drought" status, with a small area in "severe drought" status.
As of December 9, the Arkansas Forestry Commission has Columbia, Calhoun, Hempstead, Lafayette, Miller, Nevada, Ouachita, and Union Counties under moderate wildfire danger. There were no burn bans listed in any of Arkansas' 75 counties as of December 9.
A drought is an event of prolonged shortages in the water supply, whether atmospheric, surface water or ground water. A drought can last for months or years or may be declared after as few as 15 days. It can have a substantial impact on the ecosystem and agriculture of the affected region and harm to the local economy.
The USDM uses a five-category system, labeled Abnormally Dry or D0, (a precursor to drought, not actually drought), and Moderate (D1), Severe (D2), Extreme (D3) and Exceptional (D4) Drought.
Drought categories show experts’ assessments of conditions related to dryness and drought including observations of how much water is available in streams, lakes, and soils compared to usual for the same time of year.