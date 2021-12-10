Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.