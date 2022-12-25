magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2022 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month.
Today’s article links to big stories in May 2022. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article.
May 1
Columbia County’s jobless rate falls to 4.3 percent
One-vehicle accident near McNeil kills driver from Stephens
May 2
Derrian Ford designated Magnolia Boys & Girls Club for Gatorade grant
Kelcy Lamkin earns state FFA honor
Standard Lithium says it will consider 35-mile pipeline, new construction facility
May 3
Henderson State cuts academic programs and 88 faculty slots
Rotarians provide schools, Boys & Girls Club with feminine hygiene product dispensers
Columbia County begins talks for next solid waste collection contract
Emerson High junior Reese Mitchell fourth in her family to become Arkansas FFA president
May 4
“Sextortion” blackmailing children in Magnolia, FBI says
Magnolia students earn awards for Advanced Placement tests
Tetra Technologies wants to process zinc bromine and lithium from Columbia and Lafayette counties
May 6
Electric vehicle charging stations come to El Dorado
Shakayla Sears-Frazier earns Gottwald scholarship
May 7
Magnolia teams second at Class 4A track and field championship
May 9
SAU softball awaits Central Region Tournament seeding
Five Magnolia students earn Governor’s Distinguished Scholarship
May 10
SAU tennis team earns trip to 16-team NCAA Division II tournament
May 11
Southern Arkansas rips Henderson for GAC baseball tournament title
Lake Columbia swimming area closes temporarily
May 12
Haynesville native new agronomist at Arkansas-Monticello
May 13
Charles Beckham campaign mailer mischaracterizes magnoliareporter.com coverage of Crowell real estate deal, news website demands state senator’s apology and mailer’s destruction
May 14
Union County suffers second ATV fatality in a week
May 15
Columbia Christian graduates eight seniors today
May 17
Lawson receives five years for drunken shooting spree
May 18
Magnolia Blossom Festival reboots Treasure Hunt
May 19
Vine, Square and Main streets in Magnolia will be part of Monday’s Bandit Run
Williams, Rone earn top Magnolia High athletic awards
Standard Lithum invests in carbon capture project
Allison will compete at world archery event
May 20
Magnolia city attorney says pro-Beckham ads about Crowell “blatantly false”
Graduation party ends in gunfire early Friday
Bryant hires Magnolia’s Williams as girls basketball coach
May 21
Magnolia Blossom Festival fills city’s downtown with events today
Short list of top winners at Magnolia Blossom Festival World Championship Steak Cook-off
May 23
Louisiana team takes grand prize at 2022 World Championship Steak Cook-off
It looks like fun, but Magnolia Blossom Parade floats are serious business
May 24
MRMC board has first meeting with new CEO
Mayor unimpressed with splash pad proposal
May 25
Camden site gets share of $217 million Tomahawk missile contract
Million-plus grant helping SAU Tech bring student housing to life
Magnolia Blossom Festival vendors struggle through gasoline prices
Bear hunting returning to South Arkansas after long absence
May 26
Magnolia High Principal Chris Carter returning to Fort Smith Northside
May 27
Magnolia drug offender’s case not helped by boyfriend’s angry outburst
May 29
Seven-run rally sends Muleriders to NCAA Division II National Championship
Be on the lookout for alligators at Lake Columbia, including the swimming area