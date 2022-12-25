May

magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2022 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month.

Today’s article links to big stories in May 2022. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article.

May 1

Columbia County’s jobless rate falls to 4.3 percent

One-vehicle accident near McNeil kills driver from Stephens

May 2

Derrian Ford designated Magnolia Boys & Girls Club for Gatorade grant

Kelcy Lamkin earns state FFA honor

Standard Lithium says it will consider 35-mile pipeline, new construction facility

May 3

Henderson State cuts academic programs and 88 faculty slots

Rotarians provide schools, Boys & Girls Club with feminine hygiene product dispensers

Columbia County begins talks for next solid waste collection contract

Emerson High junior Reese Mitchell fourth in her family to become Arkansas FFA president

May 4

“Sextortion” blackmailing children in Magnolia, FBI says

Magnolia students earn awards for Advanced Placement tests

Tetra Technologies wants to process zinc bromine and lithium from Columbia and Lafayette counties

May 6

Electric vehicle charging stations come to El Dorado

Shakayla Sears-Frazier earns Gottwald scholarship

May 7

Magnolia teams second at Class 4A track and field championship

May 9

SAU softball awaits Central Region Tournament seeding

Five Magnolia students earn Governor’s Distinguished Scholarship

May 10

SAU tennis team earns trip to 16-team NCAA Division II tournament

May 11

Southern Arkansas rips Henderson for GAC baseball tournament title

Lake Columbia swimming area closes temporarily

May 12

Haynesville native new agronomist at Arkansas-Monticello

May 13

Charles Beckham campaign mailer mischaracterizes magnoliareporter.com coverage of Crowell real estate deal, news website demands state senator’s apology and mailer’s destruction

May 14

Union County suffers second ATV fatality in a week

May 15

Columbia Christian graduates eight seniors today

May 17

Lawson receives five years for drunken shooting spree

May 18

Magnolia Blossom Festival reboots Treasure Hunt

May 19

Vine, Square and Main streets in Magnolia will be part of Monday’s Bandit Run

Williams, Rone earn top Magnolia High athletic awards

Standard Lithum invests in carbon capture project

Allison will compete at world archery event

May 20

Magnolia city attorney says pro-Beckham ads about Crowell “blatantly false”

Graduation party ends in gunfire early Friday

Bryant hires Magnolia’s Williams as girls basketball coach

May 21

Magnolia Blossom Festival fills city’s downtown with events today

Short list of top winners at Magnolia Blossom Festival World Championship Steak Cook-off

May 23

Louisiana team takes grand prize at 2022 World Championship Steak Cook-off

It looks like fun, but Magnolia Blossom Parade floats are serious business

May 24

MRMC board has first meeting with new CEO

Mayor unimpressed with splash pad proposal

May 25

Camden site gets share of $217 million Tomahawk missile contract

Million-plus grant helping SAU Tech bring student housing to life

Magnolia Blossom Festival vendors struggle through gasoline prices

Bear hunting returning to South Arkansas after long absence

May 26

Magnolia High Principal Chris Carter returning to Fort Smith Northside

May 27

Magnolia drug offender’s case not helped by boyfriend’s angry outburst

May 29

Seven-run rally sends Muleriders to NCAA Division II National Championship

Be on the lookout for alligators at Lake Columbia, including the swimming area

 

