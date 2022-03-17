A large portion of the Four State region is under a slight risk for severe weather later Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the primary threat with any of this activity into the overnight hours will be large hail. Damaging winds will be the secondary threat, as the tornado threat remains very low with this system. Winds ahead of this approaching shortwave will be a little on the stiff side, as strong south gusty winds will be possible through tonight.
The next round of severe weather will be possible late on Monday and into Tuesday morning. This system continues to look rather impressive, and all modes of severe weather will be possible. This includes the threat for tornadoes.