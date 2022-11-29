COVID

New COVID-19 cases trended downward in five South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the counties.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,434

Total Active Cases: 22. Down two since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,308

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,455

Total Active Cases: 3. Down one since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,421

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,638

Total Active Cases: 19. Down one since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,573

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,519

Total Active Cases: 17. Down one since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,383

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,935

Total Active Cases: 19. Down two since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,716

Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 967,626

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 162

Recovered cases: 951,546

Deaths: 12,550. No new deaths since Sunday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 194

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 28

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 13

