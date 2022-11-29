New COVID-19 cases trended downward in five South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the counties.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,434
Total Active Cases: 22. Down two since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,308
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,455
Total Active Cases: 3. Down one since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,421
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,638
Total Active Cases: 19. Down one since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,573
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,519
Total Active Cases: 17. Down one since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,383
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,935
Total Active Cases: 19. Down two since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,716
Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 967,626
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 162
Recovered cases: 951,546
Deaths: 12,550. No new deaths since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 194
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 28
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 13