Magnolia will allow outdoor consumption of alcoholic beverages at certain times within the bounds of a new “Magnolia Square Entertainment District.”
After months of discussion and three consecutive meetings during which public comments largely opposed the concept, the Magnolia City Council voted 5-3 on Monday night for an ordinance creating the district and setting the rules.
Councilman Jamie Waller made the motion to approve the ordinance, seconded by Kelli Souter. They were joined by Jeff White, Steve Nipper and James Jefferson voting for the Entertainment District.
Tia Wesson, Beau Pettit and David Sisson voted against the district.
This is a developing story. See more later at magnoliareporter.com