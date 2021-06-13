COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Friday.
Columbia County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,375+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 10+1
Total recovered – 2,309+2
Total number dead – 56
Magnolia School District total active cases – 0
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.3, up from last report of 26.7
Lafayette County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 556
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 1
Total recovered – 545
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.7, up from last report of 22.3
Nevada County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 847+10
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 6+8
Total recovered – 807+2
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.1, up from last report of 21.7
Ouachita County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,384+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 34+1
Total recovered – 2,287+2
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 35.1, up from last report of 34.6
Union County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,090+6
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 28+1
Total recovered – 3,946+5
Total number dead – 115
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.8, up from last report of 23.4