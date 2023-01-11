Columbia County COVID-19 cases rose by 15 on Tuesday, but were stable or dropped in surrounding South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,650
Total Active Cases: 96. Up 15 since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,450
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,489
Total Active Cases: 10. No change since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,448
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,717
Total Active Cases: 24. Up one since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,647
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,665
Total Active Cases: 40. Down two since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,504
Total Deaths: 121. Last death recorded December 20.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,083
Total Active Cases: 35. Down 12 since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,844
Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 20.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 989,853
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 577, up 383 since Monday.
Recovered cases: 970,547
Deaths: 12,729. Up eight since Monday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 366. Down 26 since Monday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 62. Down five since Monday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 19. Down three since Monday.