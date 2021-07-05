Regional headlines as reported by magnoliareporter.com’s Twitter news feeds. Visit specific sites for more information:
KARK 4 News, L’Oreal hiring for its NLR manufacturing facility. … Shreveport Times, State appeals court upholds firing of former DeSoto Parish District Attorney investigator Kem Jones. … Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Conway has become a model for providing reliable broadband. … KARK 4 News, One person wounded in shooting near SW LRK apartment complex. … KTRE News, Lufkin woman ran over adult daughter with car after argument. … NOLA.com, Citgo agrees to pay $20 million to restore natural resources as result of 2006 waste oil spill into Calcasieu River estuary. … Region 8 News, Batesville’s Sweden Crème restaurant destroyed in Saturday night fire. … Texarkana Gazette, Approving the purchase of kennels for new building at Animal Care and Adoption Center on board’s Tuesday agenda. … The Advocate, Boy, 12, shoots and kills armed man who threatened his mother during an East Feliciana Parish home invasion. … KTVE, Bastrop, LA, police investigating drive-by shooting that left child, 10, dead. … Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Governor: Virus surge unlikely in Arkansas despite concerns over “Delta Variant.” … Arkansas Blog, Another COVID-19 warning for Arkansas. Meanwhile, the governor says “great job, Arkansas.” … Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Little Rock School District closing Henderson Middle and David O. Dodd Elementary schools. … Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, State issues algae advisory for Poteau River near Waldron.
National/International:
Space.com, It’s Aphelion Day – Earth is at its farthest point from the sun. … Multiple sources, Tropical Storm Elsa making landfall on central Cuba coast, western Florida makes preparations. … Austin Kellerman, Pandemic sinks college enrollment again, but fall looks brighter. … Multiple sources, Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks dies after he’s struck by errant fireworks mortar blast. … BBC News, Renewed quest to find Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton’s ship, the Endurance. … NASA JPL, Mars helicopter completes ninth flight, traveling 166.5 seconds at top speed of 5 meters a second. … Multiple sources, Surfside, FL, condo death toll rises to 27. … International Space Station, Crew Dragon vehicle will depart at 9:45 a.m. CDT for splashdown in Atlantic early Thursday.