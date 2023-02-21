Active cases of COVID-19 fell in Columbia, Lafayette, Ouachita and Union counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,751
Total Active Cases: 17. Down four since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,629
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,502
Total Active Cases: 2. Down one since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,469
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,762
Total Active Cases: 12. No change since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,704
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,752
Total Active Cases: 15. Down one since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,611
Total Deaths: 126. Last death recorded February 17.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,252
Total Active Cases: 44. Down 11 since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 11,002
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,002,171
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 77. Up two since Sunday.
Recovered cases: 986,278
Deaths: 12,952. No change since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 180. No change since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 38. No change since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 10. No change since Sunday.