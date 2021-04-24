Three funding requests are on the agenda for the Monday, April 26 meeting of the Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission.
The meeting will be held at the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce office on West Main Street.
Funding requests include the following:
Magnolia Stampede PRCA Rodeo, May 1-2, $4,800 requested.
Magnolia FFA Panther Shootout-Pig, Lamb & Goat Jackpot, August 7, $5,050 requested.
United Community Organization Juneteenth Festival, June 18-19; $3,500 requested.
The commission will also discuss the Sparks in the Park celebration, usually held on July 3; and the Master Gardeners program at Cecil Traylor Wilson Garden.