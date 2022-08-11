There was no grand prize winner Wednesday of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
29-44-59-61-68, Powerball 19, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Missouri.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $48 million ($28.2 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
1-8-10-25-32, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $65 million ($37.9 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.