Rain chances will begin to increase into the afternoon hours of Thanksgiving, ahead of an advancing trough.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said some of this rain may be moderate to heavy at times, and widespread two to four inches of rain are possible into the weekend.
Moderate to heavy rainfall will continue into the weekend, before the trough exists the region on Sunday. The next chance for severe weather appears to be Tuesday, potentially into Wednesday, as another trough moves into the region. While there is still a lot to come into picture, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes appear to be the biggest threats.
The National Weather Prediction Center said heavy to excessive rainfall is likely across the South on Thanksgiving Day.
An upper low will cut across the Southern Plains while an upper ridge moves into the interior West. An upper-level trough will enter the Pacific Northwest today while another trough sweeps across the Midwest and East.
The main weather event will be the heavy rain in the Southern Plains, Lower Mississippi Valley and Southeast.
The upper low currently over the Southern High Plains will cut across the region over the next couple of days. This upper low will draw up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and dump it over the ArkLaTex region today before expanding across the Southern Plains and South on Friday.
Slight risks of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding are in effect for portions of the central Gulf Coast today and western Gulf Coast on Friday. Scattered thunderstorms are also likely for the Gulf Coast with isolated severe storms possible.
Light rain showers and thunderstorms will also focus along a cold front sweeping across the Midwest and East Coast tonight through Friday. Some light snow showers will develop on the backside of the cold front over parts of the Lower Great Lakes on Friday.
Moderate to heavy snowfall will impact portions of eastern New Mexico and western Texas tonight as cold air filters into the area on the backside of the upper low bringing heavy rainfall to the Lower Mississippi Valley.