The City of Magnolia seeks the public’s help to identify problems with street lights.
Mayor Parnell Vann told the City Council on Monday that there are many problems with street lighting.
If a street light is out, people should look on the pole for its identification, he said. The ID number will begin with the letters “SL” followed by four digits.
“If you will write that number down, the street that it is on, call City Hall (870-234-1375). We will get that street light turned in,” he said.
The city spends about $117,000 annually on street lights, he said.
“Some of you live in neighborhoods where there is not overhead power. There’s no poles. I hate to tell you, but there are not going to be street lights without overhead power. To put a street light up is about $10,000 to the city. The city can’t stand that kind of pressure,” Vann said.
Subdivision developers determine what kind of street lights they will have, if any.
“There has not been a subdivision developed since I’ve been mayor. I’ve told the city inspector that there needs to be overhead power (in new subdivisions). Before it’s over with, everyone wants a street light. We cannot help these neighborhoods that don’t have overhead power and overhead lines,” Vann said.