The Magnolia City Council on Monday unanimously approved a $637,485 bid from the Texarkana-based firm RBIS LLC, for improvements to Magnolia’s wastewater treatment facility, as well as a sewer line project near Jackson Street.
The bid was the only submitted application, according to Andy Franks of A.L. Franks Engineering.
The waste treatment and line improvement project was originally scheduled for late 2019, according to Franks, but the task has been delayed. The cost of the line and treatment improvements are within $1,000 of the 2019 estimated prices.
The project will be funded through the city's utility budget, according to Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann.
“We have the money,” he said.
Single bidders for projects such as these are not uncommon anymore, according to Franks.
“In the times we're in, that’s not uncommon,” he said.
The reason for so few bid submissions, according to the civil engineer, is simply due to most contractors in the region being busy with other projects. The city, he noted, was lucky to even receive one submission.
“We can’t get them to bid projects,” Franks said.
The engineer also stated that RBIS LLC is currently working in Magnolia on other projects and that the firm is a “reputable” contractor.
In other city infrastructure news:
Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann said Monday that the city is still working on a major water main line replacement project throughout the city, and that street cuts are ongoing, especially in the area of Dudney and Columbia Streets. The city street department is also working on potholes and sidewalks.
The mayor noted that any yards affected by the infrastructure work will be fixed, just as they were before, upon completion of the municipal projects.
“Roads are something we like, they just sometimes inconvenience us,” he said.