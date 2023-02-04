New cases of COVID-19 rose by eight in Columbia County on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,724
Total Active Cases: 39. Up eight since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,580
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,496
Total Active Cases: 6. Up two since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,459
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,747
Total Active Cases: 15. Down two since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,686
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,730
Total Active Cases: 26. Up one since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,579
Total Deaths: 125. Last death recorded February 1.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,189
Total Active Cases: 48. Down two since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,935
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 997,449
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 348. Up 134 since Thursday.
Recovered cases: 981,067
Deaths: 12,884. Up nine since Thursday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 212. Up 11 since Thursday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 40. Down five since Thursday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 19. Down one since Thursday.