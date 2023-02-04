COVID

New cases of COVID-19 rose by eight in Columbia County on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,724

Total Active Cases: 39. Up eight since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,580

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,496

Total Active Cases: 6. Up two since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,459

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,747

Total Active Cases: 15. Down two since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,686

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,730

Total Active Cases: 26. Up one since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,579

Total Deaths: 125. Last death recorded February 1.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,189

Total Active Cases: 48. Down two since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,935

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 997,449

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 348. Up 134 since Thursday.

Recovered cases: 981,067

Deaths: 12,884. Up nine since Thursday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 212. Up 11 since Thursday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 40. Down five since Thursday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 19. Down one since Thursday.

