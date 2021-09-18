Fire destroyed a vacant house on West Union Street in Magnolia on Saturday afternoon, and caused heat damage to a neighboring residence.
The house at 614 W. Union was a total loss. Fire Chief Greg Pinner said the owner is Lonnie Jackson.
Pinner said he had no idea how the fire started but that the cause will be investigated. Readers of the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook said the house has been vacant for many years.
Heat from the fire damaged the siding of the house at 624 W. Union. The home is owned by Mary Caldwell. Magnolia firefighters used water spray to cool the Caldwell house.
The fire department initially dispatched two engines. Hoses were run from a hydrant at Union and Walnut streets to one of the engines, and to a water cannon. The cannon and one line from the truck were used to fight the primary fire.
The second fire engine was redeployed off North Height to the intersection of Union and Kelso Streets, with one line used to protect the Caldwell house.
Magnolia Fire Department sent its brush truck to replace the second truck. The new city-county rescue truck was also dispatched. Standing by was a Columbia County Ambulance Service truck.
Firefighters saved a garage on the Jackson property but it was fire damaged.
After beating back the flames from the garage and the Caldwell house, and after blazes in the pecan trees around the Jackson house were extinguished, firefighters allowed the blaze to burn itself out.