The most recent COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health. (+) or (-) notes changes since the previous day. The figures below reflect changes between Wednesday and Thursday.
Many people are using self-tests for the COVID-19 virus. Their infections may not be reflected in the totals below.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic – 821,717+481
Total active cases – 4,100-362
Total deaths statewide – 10,661+82
Currently hospitalized – 410-22
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,293
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 11-5
Total recovered – 5,193+5
Total number dead – 89
PCR tests percent positivity – 11.60, down from 11.61
Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.99, no change
Total positive PCR tests – 2,800
Total positive antigen tests – 2,746
Total negative PCR tests – 21,336+13
Total negative antigen tests – 16,881+4
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 46.1, down from 46.3
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.9, down from 11.1
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
7 active cases through February 28.
Other school districts in area through February 28:
Monticello, 8
Crossett, 6
Drew Central, 6
Hamburg, 6
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Current active cases – 3+2 students, 0 staff, 0 faculty
Current active cases in isolation on-campus – 0
Current total in quarantine – 0
Cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 868+2
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,274+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 2
Total recovered – 1,242+1
Total number dead – 29
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 36.4, down from 36.5
Percent of population partially immunized – 6.0, up from 5.7
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,150-1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 9
Total recovered – 2,097-1
Total number dead – 44
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 43.2, down from 43.3
Percent of population partially immunized – 12.3, up from 12.0
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,386+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 26
Total recovered – 5,265+1
Total number dead – 95
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 56.4, up from 56.3
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.4, down from 8.5
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 9,076+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 13-2
Total recovered – 8,898+3
Total number dead – 163+1
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 45.5, up from 45.4
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.9, down from 11.1
AREA SCHOOLS
No report from state since February 17.
AREA NURSING HOMES
(March 1 report)
Advance Health & Rehab of Union County/The Springs of El Dorado: 3 active patient case, 1 active staff case.
Bailey Creek Health & Rehab, Texarkana: 4 active patent cases, 0 active staff cases.
Summit Health & Rehab, Taylor: 3-1 active patient cases, 4 active staff case.
Timberlane Health, El Dorado: 1-9 active patient case, 0 active staff cases.
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,206+94
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 46+1
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 15-1
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 8
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends or holidays.
Bossier – 35,203, up from 35,186 total cases. 467+4 deaths.
Webster – 10,447, up from 10,441 total cases. 174+4 deaths.
Claiborne – 3,095, up from 3,092 total cases. 73 deaths.
Union – 6,379, up from 6,373 total cases. 127+1 deaths.