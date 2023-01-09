COVID

Columbia County had 89 active COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county region of South Arkansas during the weekend.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,628

Total Active Cases: 89

Total Recovered Cases: 6,435

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,487

Total Active Cases: 10

Total Recovered Cases: 1,446

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3..

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,713

Total Active Cases: 22

Total Recovered Cases: 2,645

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,661

Total Active Cases: 43

Total Recovered Cases: 6,497

Total Deaths: 121. Last death recorded December 20.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,082

Total Active Cases: 47

Total Recovered Cases: 10,831

Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 20.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 989,082

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 144

Recovered cases: 969,376

Deaths: 12,721

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 385

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 70

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 24

