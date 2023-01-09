Columbia County had 89 active COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county region of South Arkansas during the weekend.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,628
Total Active Cases: 89
Total Recovered Cases: 6,435
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,487
Total Active Cases: 10
Total Recovered Cases: 1,446
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3..
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,713
Total Active Cases: 22
Total Recovered Cases: 2,645
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,661
Total Active Cases: 43
Total Recovered Cases: 6,497
Total Deaths: 121. Last death recorded December 20.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,082
Total Active Cases: 47
Total Recovered Cases: 10,831
Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 20.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 989,082
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 144
Recovered cases: 969,376
Deaths: 12,721
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 385
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 70
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 24