Active cases of COVID-19 were down Monday across five South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no virus-related deaths in the area.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,516
Total Active Cases: 35. Down four since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,377
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,474
Total Active Cases: 5. No change since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,438
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,690
Total Active Cases: 28. Down two since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,616
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,608
Total Active Cases: 22. Down six since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,466
Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,031
Total Active Cases: 32. Down nine since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,796
Total Deaths: 201. Last death recorded December 16.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 981,964
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 395
Recovered cases: 963,112
Deaths: 12,682. No change since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 295
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 40
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 15