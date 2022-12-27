COVID

Active cases of COVID-19 were down Monday across five South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no virus-related deaths in the area.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,516

Total Active Cases: 35. Down four since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,377

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,474

Total Active Cases: 5. No change since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,438

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,690

Total Active Cases: 28. Down two since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,616

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,608

Total Active Cases: 22. Down six since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,466

Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,031

Total Active Cases: 32. Down nine since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,796

Total Deaths: 201. Last death recorded December 16.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 981,964

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 395

Recovered cases: 963,112

Deaths: 12,682. No change since Sunday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 295

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 40

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 15

