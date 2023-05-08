Magnolia police

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.

Wednesday, May 3

Shanita Langston, 26, Magnolia, domestic battering 3rd degree

Andre Walker, 36, Waldo, burglary commercial, fleeing by foot (2 counts), obstruction of governmental operation, possessing instrument of crime

Thursday, May 4

Corey Griffin, 46, Taylor, parole violation

Logan Johnson, 19, Magnolia, failure to appear, criminal mischief 2nd degree, criminal trespass

Ronnie Duran, 36, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug

paraphernalia, fictitious/improper use of tags, no proof liability insurance

Friday, May 5

Tania Hardin, 19, Magnolia, failure to appear

Marcus Carter, 53, domestic battery 3rd degree

Kathleen Curry, 39, Magnolia, battery 3rd degree, disorderly conduct

Mieshia Threadgill, 29, Magnolia, battery 3rd degree, disorderly conduct

Saturday, May 6

Darius Hardwell, 29, Emerson, failure to appear

Erin Owens, 24, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, ran a red light

Damarion Hunter, 20, Waldo, breaking or entering, carrying a prohibited weapon

Sunday, May 7

Keeshawn Moore, 32, Waldo, failure to appear

