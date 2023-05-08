Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.
Wednesday, May 3
Shanita Langston, 26, Magnolia, domestic battering 3rd degree
Andre Walker, 36, Waldo, burglary commercial, fleeing by foot (2 counts), obstruction of governmental operation, possessing instrument of crime
Thursday, May 4
Corey Griffin, 46, Taylor, parole violation
Logan Johnson, 19, Magnolia, failure to appear, criminal mischief 2nd degree, criminal trespass
Ronnie Duran, 36, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug
paraphernalia, fictitious/improper use of tags, no proof liability insurance
Friday, May 5
Tania Hardin, 19, Magnolia, failure to appear
Marcus Carter, 53, domestic battery 3rd degree
Kathleen Curry, 39, Magnolia, battery 3rd degree, disorderly conduct
Mieshia Threadgill, 29, Magnolia, battery 3rd degree, disorderly conduct
Saturday, May 6
Darius Hardwell, 29, Emerson, failure to appear
Erin Owens, 24, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, ran a red light
Damarion Hunter, 20, Waldo, breaking or entering, carrying a prohibited weapon
Sunday, May 7
Keeshawn Moore, 32, Waldo, failure to appear