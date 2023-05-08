Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.