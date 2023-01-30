Four prisoners, including one murder suspect, escaped Monday morning from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
They are considered armed and dangerous, Sheriff Leroy Martin said in a statement.
The prisoners are identified as Denickolas Maurice Brown, Dariusz Patterson, Meadow Saulsberry and Rico Jermaine Rose.
The vehicles they used are a gold Ford Escape with Arkansas license plate 929 ZER, and a white Toyota Corolla with Arkansas license plate AEP 12K.
If you see these vehicles or inmates, do not approach them. Contact Columbia County Dispatch at 870-234-5655 immediately.
Martin said in an e-mail that during a security check about 1:22 a.m., several prisoners attacked jailers during a security check. The jailers were handcuffed and assaulted.
During the attack, prisoners seized the keys to the jail and to the vehicles that belonged to the jailers, then drove away.
There was no immediate word on the identities or conditions of the assaulted jailers, or how much time elapsed between the escape and when lawmen outside the jail were alerted.
Martin said state and federal authorities are participating in the investigation of the escape and efforts to apprehend the four men.
Rose and Brown have local family connections. Patterson and Saulsberry have connections in Louisiana and Texas. It was not immediately known which prisoners left in which vehicles.
Rose, 32, is charged with capital murder for the November 12 shooting death of Demontray C. Hall. Rose was apprehended a month later. Rose is accused of shooting Hall 10 times outside a residence on Smith Street. Rose has a criminal record going back more than a decade for possession of a controlled substance and aggravated assault.
Patterson, 19, with a home address of 3920 Ella St. in Bossier City, LA, was a Southern Arkansas University student at the time of his arrest. He is charged with 13 counts of committing a terroristic act. According to an affidavit, Patterson’s student ID was found inside his car that was linked to a car he owned that was linked to a shooting at Rider Ridge (formerly Fox Creek) Apartments last September 27. Some person in the car fired at least 12 shots toward a person and that hit vehicles in the parking lot at the apartments.
Saulsberry, 19, is a suspect in the same Rider Ridge Apartments shooting and according to his arrest affidavit, may have been the gunman. He is also charged with 13 counts of terroristic act. His last known address was 1306 Crescent Drive, Monroe, LA.
Brown, 32, whose last home address was 904 N. Madison in Magnolia, is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and guns, possession of Schedule I and II drugs, possession of a firearm by certain persons, and criminal impersonation. According to an affidavit, Brown lied about his identity during a September 6 traffic stop to conceal the fact that he was a convicted felon. Two firearms and one Ecstasy pill were found in the vehicle. Brown has previous drugs and firearms charges.
This is the fifth escape from the Justice and Detention Facility since it opened in 2000. The last escape was Monday, December 7, 2015. Craytonia Badger, 35 at the time, apparently worked for several days to break through a roof before escaping just after midnight. Once Badger got on the roof, he made his way to the north side of the jail complex. He apparently went to the ground by climbing down the outside of a security fence where it meets the jail building. Badger was captured the next day.
This is a developing story. See more details later at magnoliareporter.com.